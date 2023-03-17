King confirmed for Tekken 8 with new trailer

HQ

Who's the best wrestler of all time? Hulk Hogan? Ultimate Warrior? The Rock? John Cena? All good suggestions in real life pro-wrestling, but when it comes to video games, our number one champ is of course King who debuted in the very first Tekken.

Since then, there has been a King in every Tekken game released, and fortunately, Tekken 8 will be no different as the character has just been confirmed in a new video. It seems like King is still a very technical fighter who can dish out ridiculous amounts of damage in short time, provided you can master his combos.

Check it out below. Tekken 8 launches for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X sometime before the end of March 2024.