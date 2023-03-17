Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Tekken 8

King confirmed for Tekken 8 with new trailer

The fighter continues its streak of being present in every Tekken title.

Who's the best wrestler of all time? Hulk Hogan? Ultimate Warrior? The Rock? John Cena? All good suggestions in real life pro-wrestling, but when it comes to video games, our number one champ is of course King who debuted in the very first Tekken.

Since then, there has been a King in every Tekken game released, and fortunately, Tekken 8 will be no different as the character has just been confirmed in a new video. It seems like King is still a very technical fighter who can dish out ridiculous amounts of damage in short time, provided you can master his combos.

Check it out below. Tekken 8 launches for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X sometime before the end of March 2024.

Tekken 8

