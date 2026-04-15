King Charles to visit US in bid to repair ties with Trump

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King Charles III will travel to the United States later this month for a state visit, as London seeks to ease tensions with Donald Trump.

"The visit recognises the challenges the United Kingdom, the United States, and our allies face across the world," a Buckingham Palace ​spokesperson said on Tuesday. "This visit is a moment to reaffirm and renew our bilateral ties as we address those challenges together, in the ​UK's national interest."

The visit comes at a sensitive moment, with ties strained following the US-led war in Iran and disagreements between Trump and Keir Starmer over Britain's role in the conflict.

Buckingham Palace framed the trip as an opportunity to "reaffirm and renew" the historic partnership between the two countries, often described as the "closest of friendships."

Beyond the political dimension, Charles is also set to address the US Congress and meet families of victims of the September 11 attacks.

Despite the tensions, Trump has maintained a warm stance toward the British royal family, making the visit a key test of whether personal diplomacy can help bridge a widening geopolitical divide.