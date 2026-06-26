King Charles reveals tax bill, becoming first UK monarch to disclose such information

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As the ruling monarchs of the United Kingdom, the royal family is one of few in the country who are not required to pay taxes. That being said, since 1993, the Monarch and his or her heir have voluntarily paid statutory rates of income tax from their Duchies and earnings from personal investments not on the Sovereign Grant.

So while some British royals have been paying taxes for over 30 years, the exact amount of tax these individuals commit to the wider economy has never before been published. Until now.

King Charles and Prince William have both revealed the tax they paid for 2024-2025. As per BBC News, King Charles paid £12.9 million, which makes the King one of the top taxpayers in the UK during that time, one of the top 100 to be exact. Likewise, Prince William paid £7.76 million over the same period.

This doesn't change the fact that the Sovereign Grant still sees UK residents somewhat funding the lifestyle and wider royal machine of the country, with this grant growing significantly as of late. In 2024-2025, the grant topped out at £86.3 million and by the time we reach 2027-2028, it will be just shy of £100 million. This grant is used for staffing, travel, royal engagements, expenses from the royal household, and also maintenance of the palaces, so it's not exactly going directly into Charlie's pocket as some may fear.