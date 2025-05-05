English
King Charles leads Victory in Europe Day 80th anniversary parade

Commemorations begin with military display and royal tributes in London.

The latest news on the United Kingdom. On Monday, King Charles, alongside senior royals and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, presided over a grand military parade in London to open four days of events marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

Over 1,300 armed forces personnel marched from Parliament to Buckingham Palace, joined by Ukrainian forces to underline Britain's ongoing support for Kyiv. A historic flypast and a tea gathering for veterans inside the palace round off the day's ceremonies.

King Charles // Shutterstock

