King Charles heads to Canada amid US political tensions

The latest news on the United Kingdom and Canada . On Monday, King Charles begins a two-day visit to Canada, his first trip to the country as monarch, with plans to open parliament in Ottawa, an act not performed by a British sovereign in nearly seven decades.

The visit comes as US political rhetoric surrounding potential annexation stirs diplomatic sensitivity. While Charles is expected to reinforce his symbolic support for Canada, he must also navigate delicate political waters as the UK maintains strategic relations with the US.