King Charles calls for compassion and reconciliation in Christmas message

King Charles urged people to seek reconciliation and draw strength from the diversity of their communities in his Christmas Day message, after a year marked by division and violence in Britain and abroad.

In the address, written personally by the monarch, Charles praised the spirit of unity shown by the generation that lived through the Second World War, saying their courage and willingness to come together offered a "timeless message" for today's society.

"As we hear of division, both at home and abroad, these are the values we must never lose sight of," the king said, pointing to compassion, forgiveness and respect as foundations for peace.

He also paid tribute to acts of "spontaneous bravery" following recent attacks, including the Bondi Beach shooting in Australia and a knife attack at a Manchester synagogue, where he visited survivors earlier this year. Footage from those visits featured in the broadcast.

Charles warned that a fast-changing, technology-driven world can strain wellbeing and social bonds, suggesting Christmas offered a chance to pause, reflect and reconnect. He encouraged people to cherish their neighbours, build friendships and strengthen community ties.

Recorded earlier this month in Westminster Abbey, the message avoided personal references to the king's health and instead focused on shared experiences and faith. Drawing on the Christmas story, Charles highlighted themes of pilgrimage, hardship and solidarity, noting that Mary, Joseph and the shepherds all relied on the kindness of others.