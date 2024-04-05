King Arthur: Legion IX launches next month on PC as a standalone experience

When NeocoreGames revealed that King Arthur: Knight's Tale would be bolstered with a new batch of content focussed on an undying Roman legion, it seemed as though this project, known as Legion IX, was an expansion. But that's not the case.

King Arthur: Legion IX is a standalone tactical RPG that doesn't require players to own Knight's Tale or have played said game to be able to check it out. Also, Neocore has revealed that Legion IX will be coming to Steam quite soon, with the game slated to make its debut on May 9.

As for what this spinoff game will look to explore, we're told: "A new threat looms over Avalon as the long-lost, infamous Ninth Legion of Rome has set foot on the mythical island. Their commander, the fallen hero, Gaius Julius Mento was granted a demonic legion by their dead emperor, Septimus Sulla to find a way out of Tartarus. But when they accidentally arrive to the magical realm of the Lady of the Lake, Gaius Julius Mento decides to subjugate the island and establish Eternal Rome there. First, however, he must gather his lost legion..."

You can check out the new trailer for King Arthur: Legion IX below, and can pick up a copy of Knight's Tale on Steam at a 60% reduction in price until April 8.