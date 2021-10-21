King Arthur: Knight's Tale to leave Early Access in February

HQ

NeocoreGames has revealed the date for when its tactical RPG King Arthur: Knight's Tale will leave Early Access and officially launch. Set for February 15, 2022, the information was revealed on the game's Kickstarter page, where a few extra details about what the full launch will contain were also noted.

"We're happy to share with you that Knight's Tale is leaving Early Access and launching as a full release on Steam on FEBRUARY 15, 2022. As you already know, we have 4 Acts lined up, with over 30 heroes from 6 classes for you, and we can't wait for you to continue your journey in Avalon!"

As part of the post, it was also revealed that NeocoreGames has a few other additions coming to the game before the full launch, including that of a PvP mode, as well as a few other things coming in December, although what this is exactly remains unknown.