King Arthur: Knight's Tale to get Legion IX expansion in early 2024

HQ

Only recently, NeocoreGames revealed that it would finally be bringing King Arthur: Knight's Tale to current-gen consoles in early 2024, where it also promised that plenty of additional content was planned for the title. Well, now we've been given a teaser of precisely that.

Because the Legion IX expansion for the game has been announced, with this bringing new heroes, foes, combat mechanics, and a larger party when it debuts on PC first in early 2024. The description for the expansion is as follows: "In the Legion IX expansion, the kingdom of Avalon is facing an all-new threat, as the Roman Ninth Legion has discovered a path to the mystical island, and is preparing an invasion. Players will experience the brand new Roman campaign through the eyes of a tribune of the Ninth Legion, and they will uncover the remains of a Roman colony in Avalon and reveal the hidden secrets of the Lady of the Lake."

HQ

There is no word on when exactly Legion IX will be debuting or the timeline involved for bringing the expansion to consoles either, but we're told that more information on the additional content will be shared in the coming weeks and months.