King Arthur: Knight's Tale

King Arthur: Knight's Tale now set for early access on January 26

The title will now be coming to early access a few days later.

Neocore Games has recently revealed that their upcoming dark RPG strategy title King Arthur: Knight's Tale will now be set for a slightly different early access release date. Announced over Twitter, the new date is set to be a few days after what was originally planned, so whilst this is a delay, it is only a short one.

In the delay post, the development team state: "In the past few weeks, we've been working on delivering the early access version of Knight's Tale. After many hours invested, we're happy to say that we are getting very close to this milestone, however, there's still some bumps to iron out, and as a result we've taken the decision to push back the early access release of King Arthur: Knight's Tale by a few days, to January 26."

As this will mark an early access build, the game is likely to have some hiccups here and there, and it also won't feature everything coming at the title's full launch in the future. But, for those interested in playing this early access version, you will still get the chance to try a few different things.

You can check out; Two missions to start your quest, as well as five side quests to further character development. Four characters will likewise be playable, from four different classes. A limited amount of the management functions will also be available, and it will all start with a cinematic introductory cutscene.

Do you plan on playing this dark strategy RPG?

