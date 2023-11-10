Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

King Arthur: Knight's Tale

King Arthur: Knight's Tale lands on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in February

It will feature multiple graphical options, local PvP, and haptic support for PS5.

NeoCore Games has announced that it is planning to bring King Arthur: Knight's Tale to current-gen consoles in early 2024. The game will be debuting on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles with an array of console specific features, including:


  • Two graphical options: Quality Mode for 4K visuals, Performance Mode to prioritise framerate

  • Local PvP

  • Haptic feedback for the DualSense controller

  • Xbox Achievements and PlayStation Trophies

We're told that this console release will also be further supported with future seasonal content, optional skirmishes, and additional features all at a later date.

As for the exact release date for King Arthur: Knight's Tale on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, we're told that the game is planned to debut on February 22, 2024. Check out the announcement trailer below.

King Arthur: Knight's Tale

