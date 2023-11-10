King Arthur: Knight's Tale lands on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in February

HQ

NeoCore Games has announced that it is planning to bring King Arthur: Knight's Tale to current-gen consoles in early 2024. The game will be debuting on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles with an array of console specific features, including:



Two graphical options: Quality Mode for 4K visuals, Performance Mode to prioritise framerate



Local PvP



Haptic feedback for the DualSense controller



Xbox Achievements and PlayStation Trophies



We're told that this console release will also be further supported with future seasonal content, optional skirmishes, and additional features all at a later date.

As for the exact release date for King Arthur: Knight's Tale on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, we're told that the game is planned to debut on February 22, 2024. Check out the announcement trailer below.