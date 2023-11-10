King Arthur: Knight's Tale lands on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in February

NeoCore Games has announced that it is planning to bring King Arthur: Knight's Tale to current-gen consoles in early 2024. The game will be debuting on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles with an array of console specific features, including:
We're told that this console release will also be further supported with future seasonal content, optional skirmishes, and additional features all at a later date.
As for the exact release date for King Arthur: Knight's Tale on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, we're told that the game is planned to debut on February 22, 2024. Check out the announcement trailer below.