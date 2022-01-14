Cookies

King Arthur: Knight's Tale

King Arthur: Knight's Tale has been delayed until March

Neocore Games is putting "health and security first", but notes that "working from home does come with slight delays."

Neocore Games' upcoming tactical RPG, King Arthur: Knight's Tale has officially been delayed, and will now leave Early Access on March 29, instead of February 15. Revealed by the developer in a blog post on Steam, a reason for the delay has been shared.

"Knights, in order to apply final touches and be able to provide a great launch experience, we have decided to move the release date of Knight's Tale from February 15 to March 29, 2022. The new date will make for a stronger release and a really polished version of King Arthur: Knight's Tale."

Neocore continued further, "As the pandemic situation is still very uncertain, we are putting health and security first, however, working from home does come with slight delays. We're confident that Knight's Tale will be ready by the end of March, and your journey in Avalon can finally begin."

To account for the delay, Neocore is slated to show off more of the campaign later this month, and on top of this, a PvP community event is promised, but as for what this will entail and when it will take place, we're simply told that more details will come at a later date.

King Arthur: Knight's Tale

