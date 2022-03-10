King Arthur: Knight's Tale has been delayed once again

HQ

It's become quite the regular occurrence to see King Arthur: Knight's Tale having it's full release date changed, and today is no different. NeocoreGames has revealed that the complete release of the upcoming tactical-RPG will no longer be in March as was originally planned, and will instead move to late April, following an almost one month long delay to be exact.

As we're told in a press release, King Arthur: Knight's Tale is "now content complete", but the developer intends to use the extra four weeks to "improve voice acting and localisation, in addition to finalising testing". The aim of this is of course to deliver the best possible launch version of the game.

With the game now expected to launch on April 26 on PC (PS5 and Xbox Series will come at a later date), King Arthur: Knight's Tale is still available in Steam Early Access, an edition where players can experience the campaign's first act ahead of the rest coming at launch.