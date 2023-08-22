Kinect killed off again in what seems to be the ultimate blow

HQ

Around this time exactly ten years ago, peope were really, really upset with Microsoft. They had just announced a weaker console (Xbox One) than its closest competitor (PlayStation 4), but would still charge $100 more for as it required a high-tech camera that was bundled with each unit.

This camera would be a integral part of the Xbox experience and always stay on, listening to what people said and potentially also film in your living room when you least expected it. For obvious reasons, people weren't exactly stoked by these ideas, and forced Microsoft to backpeddle almost the entire concept for Xbox One.

When Kinect wasn't a forced bundle anymore, it quickly vanished and was discontinued, but it has actually lived on for other purposes. It was releaunched as late as 2019 in the Azure Kinect Developer Kit, but clearly it never became a big hit, as The Verge reports that Microsoft as killed Kinect - again.

The Azure Kinect Developer Kit will be available as long as the supply lasts and the software won't be shut down. While the camera and brand could make a comeback in the future as well, we do believe this is it, or what du you think?