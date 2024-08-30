English
Kinds of Kindness

Kinds of Kindness comes to streaming

Yorgos Lanthimos' latest comes to the small screen.

Yorgos Lanthimos' latest cinematic outing, Kinds of Kindness, arrives today on streaming via Disney+.

Starring Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley, Kinds of Kindness is - as always with Yorgos - a weird, quirky film discussing spirituality, personal growth, and self exploration, showcased via multiple smaller tales within its overall story.

Self-described by Searchlight as an intriguing, unpredictable triptych fable it's well worth a watch, especially given its newfound convenience of access.

Stone and Plemons will be reuniting with Lanthimos, and soon, for his upcoming comedy sci-fi film Bugonia, so if you're looking to get a taste or a refresher of what this group of creatives has to offer ahead of the the 2024 UK release or 2025 US release, this might be the perfect way to do it.

Kinds of Kindness

