Kinds of Kindness comes to streaming

HQ

Yorgos Lanthimos' latest cinematic outing, Kinds of Kindness, arrives today on streaming via Disney+.

Starring Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley, Kinds of Kindness is - as always with Yorgos - a weird, quirky film discussing spirituality, personal growth, and self exploration, showcased via multiple smaller tales within its overall story.

Self-described by Searchlight as an intriguing, unpredictable triptych fable it's well worth a watch, especially given its newfound convenience of access.

Stone and Plemons will be reuniting with Lanthimos, and soon, for his upcoming comedy sci-fi film Bugonia, so if you're looking to get a taste or a refresher of what this group of creatives has to offer ahead of the the 2024 UK release or 2025 US release, this might be the perfect way to do it.