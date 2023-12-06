Kind Words is getting a sequel

During the Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition showcase, developer and publisher Popcannibal just revealed that it is in the process of creating a sequel to the charming Kind Words.

Set to be known simply as Kind Words 2, this game will be looking to expand upon the soothing and wholesome gameplay of the original by allowing players to venture beyond the main bedroom setting and into a wider city environment. This will include being able to visit coffee shops to write poetry, to climb up to a mountaintop to share wishes, or to simply speak with NPCs to share some... well... kind words with them.

There is currently no release date attached to Kind Words 2, and likewise it's unclear what platforms the game will be debuting on, but we have been told that a playtest is incoming, so stay tuned for more information on that.

Otherwise, you can check out the announcement trailer for Kind Words 2 below.