"Kind of Western-y": Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride talk about their experience filming the third season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon in Spain

Few panels managed to garner as much attention at the San Diego Comic-Con in Malaga (or SDCCM, as it has been officially abbreviated) as that of the starring couple of AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride. Daryl and Carol, as we all know them, exude chemistry and complicity in and out of fiction, and proof of this was the interview that both artists offered to Gamereactor just before their panel, marked by the sweltering heat of Malaga last Saturday afternoon. You can find the full interview with subtitles below.

While we would usually have focused on asking Norman more (although he did leave us a couple of really interesting notes) about his role as Sam Porter in Death Stranding, now that it's Kojima Productions' tenth anniversary, and he has a good relationship with the actors who will star in his next OD project too, both he and Melissa were telling our editor-in-chief David Caballero about what to expect from this third season of the series, which has been filmed in Spain, and is currently airing.

McBride took the floor, arguing around the western tone of this batch of episodes. "Well, obviously we're in Spain, and the spaghetti western is very evident throughout the season, throughout the whole time we're here". And he went a bit further, also talking about the future of the series, basically about the fourth (and presumably final) season, which they are also filming right now. We are working on season four now, by the way. For my character, I think we are in a community that is, I don't know, seems sort of typical for the Spanish village that you might think of. Where you can sort of throw a stone to the other side of the town square. And also the traditions that these little villages still honor."

"And as we've seen up to date, as far as when we're doing this interview, these very strange deals being made in order to survive. I think that's kind of Western-y"

Well, if TWD: Daryl Dixon is the Wild West, Melissa McBride must be the Sheriff there. Or that's how some of her fellow cast members seem to see her. In addition to being an actress, she has been a casting director, which gives her a special gift for discovering talent, or uncovering the lack of it. In fact, it was Norman who wanted to vouch for her like this: "Melissa has a no BS [bullshit] approach to acting".

"I feel like if there's anything that's fake or phony, she can smell it a mile away. And so I feel like when she has scenes with people, if they're not connected, she can tell they're not connected. And I think it's kind of intimidating for actors who haven't spent a lot of time with her to work with her because they want to impress her."

With Norman, the question about his action sequences was bound to come up, given that a few months ago Ballerina, the John Wick spin-off in which he stars as Pine, was released. But in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon he doesn't have that speed that he did in Len Wiseman's film and, according to Reedus, they are completely opposite action scenes. "I can tell you with certainty that they're completely different."

"The John Wick fighting style is very choreographed. Many hits, there's a lot of people involved in putting those together. There's a lot of people involved in putting these together, but it's a very sloppy fighting style. They're completely opposite."

Remember, Season 3 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is airing now - are you watching it?