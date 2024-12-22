Kimura Subaru joins One Piece as Franky's new voice

HQ

Fans of One Piece were treated to a touching moment at Jump Festa 2025 when Kazuki Yao officially announced his retirement as Franky's voice. Stepping into his role is Kimura Subaru, whose announcement was confirmed in a post on One Piece's official X account. Known for his work in Jujutsu Kaisen and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Subaru brings a wealth of experience to the iconic Straw Hat pirate.

The reveal was accompanied by a special highlight reel showcasing Franky's greatest moments, followed by an emotional hug between Yao and Subaru. Kimura's voice acting, honed through roles like Aoi Todo and Pesci, makes him a natural fit for Franky's eccentric personality, and Yao expressed full confidence in his successor, stating that the character's "super" energy is in good hands.

2024 has seen a wave of changes for One Piece voice actors, with Yao being the latest to step down due to health concerns. With Kimura now onboard, how do you think his dynamic take on Franky will shape the Straw Hats' next adventures?