Kim Yong Nam, North Korea's head of state who served under three Kims, passes away at 97

HQ

Kim Yong Nam, the only person outside the ruling Kim dynasty to serve as North Korea's nominal head of state, has died at age 97, state media reported on Tuesday.

A veteran diplomat and chairman of the Supreme People's Assembly Presidium from 1998 to 2019, Kim represented Pyongyang in key diplomatic events for over two decades. Leader Kim Jong Un reportedly paid his respects early Tuesday, visiting Kim Yong Nam's bier to offer condolences, according to KCNA.

A statesman under three leaders

Born in 1928, Kim Yong Nam played a crucial role in shaping North Korea's foreign policy under Kim Il Sung, before becoming the symbolic face of the country under Kim Jong Il and later Kim Jong Un. Despite his largely ceremonial role, he maintained influence through deep connections within the diplomatic corps.

"He was the only known senior North Korean official who was never purged, sent down, or disciplined by Kim Jong Il or Kim Il Sung," said Michael Madden, a North Korea leadership expert with the Stimson Center.

Kim Yong Nam's career spanned decades of Cold War diplomacy and cautious outreach efforts. He represented North Korea during the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, where he met then-South Korean President Moon Jae-in, in what was seen as a rare moment of détente between the two Koreas.