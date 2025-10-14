Kim Kardashian unveils her latest lifestyle obsessions

HQ

Kim Kardashian, the multihyphenate entrepreneur, actor, and mother of four, has shared her current fixations (ranging from classic films to skincare routines) just ahead of her latest venture, NikeSkims.

Speaking at the Equinox Hotel in Manhattan (via Harper's Bazaar), Kardashian, 44, discussed her morning routines and fitness regimen, revealing a strict bodybuilding-focused workout with a personal trainer.

Her new NikeSkims collaboration, which launched this week, features 58 silhouettes across seven collections designed for performance, comfort, and inclusivity, broken up into three categories: Matte, Shine, and Airy.

"I wanted [the line] to be really easy and feel really comfortable getting on," she said. "I wanted to make sure our materials were cellulite-proof and snatch-proof. I really think we achieved that."

Kim Kardashian // Shutterstock

Away from her work, Kardashian shared her latest lifestyle obsessions in a Harper's Bazaar questionnaire:



Her favorite movie? Clueless, which inspired her first art purchase, a Monet.



When it comes to food, she can't resist New York's Carbone.



Meanwhile, the Ritz-Carlton in Paris ranks as her ultimate hotel experience.



For podcasts, she's hooked on Theo Von, enjoying his mix of deep and playful topics.



Skincare remains a priority, with Kardashian recently immersing herself in Korean skincare trends.



Her signature scent? White florals, a fragrance style she plans to carry into a new Skims perfume launching next year.



Comfort also matters, with classic Levi's denim and cozy slippers making her daily must-haves.



Even snacks are a ritual: Khloud popcorn in mini bags is always close at hand.



NikeSkims is now available on the official Skims website.

