English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris robbery trial

Reality TV star faces trial over 2016 Paris hotel robbery.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the United States. Kim Kardashian is set to take the stand today in the trial involving a gang charged with robbing her at gunpoint in her hotel room in Paris back in 2016, during which they made off with jewellery valued in the millions.

The suspects allegedly tied up the billionaire celebrity and stole jewelry worth millions, including a $4 million engagement ring. Despite one of the suspects admitting to the crime, the trial has attracted widespread media attention, particularly due to Kardashian's fame.

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris robbery trial
Kim Kardashian at the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Promise' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, USA on April 12, 2017 // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited States


Loading next content