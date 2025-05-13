Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris robbery trial

HQ

The latest news on the United States . Kim Kardashian is set to take the stand today in the trial involving a gang charged with robbing her at gunpoint in her hotel room in Paris back in 2016, during which they made off with jewellery valued in the millions.

The suspects allegedly tied up the billionaire celebrity and stole jewelry worth millions, including a $4 million engagement ring. Despite one of the suspects admitting to the crime, the trial has attracted widespread media attention, particularly due to Kardashian's fame.