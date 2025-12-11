Kim Kardashian is joining Fortnite this week

HQ

As we all know, collaborations and Fortnite go hand in hand, and it has long been easier to think of pop culture phenomena that have been featured in the game than those that have not yet appeared. But... one of them is Kim Kardashian, and Epic Games is now set to change that.

Kim will be appearing on 13 December, and you can see what she looks like in the Instagram post below, which includes both photos and a video showing her emoji, a tribute to the (in)famous Paper Magazine cover, but with the champagne appropriately replaced by a Chug Jug.