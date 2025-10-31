Kim Kardashian insists moon landing was fake: "Why is the flag blowing?"

HQ

In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim K traded silicone for tinfoil as she went full conspiracy mode. She explained to All's Fair co-star Sarah Paulson why she believes the moon landing was fake, and that Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong never made it all the way up there.

"I think it didn't happen," she said (transcribed by People). "I don't think we [landed on the Moon]. I think it was fake. I've seen a few videos [of] Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn't happen. He says it all the time now, in interviews."

"Why does Buzz Aldrin say it didn't happen? There's no gravity on the moon — why is the flag blowing? The shoes that they have in the museum that they wore on the moon [have] a different [foot]print than the photos. Why are there no stars?" she continued.

These claims against the legitimacy of the moon landing have been made for years and have since been debunked by scientists and people with a bit more knowledge about the topic. NASA did step in over on X/Twitter, though, where it reposted the clip before saying that humanity has been to the Moon not once, not twice, but six times.

