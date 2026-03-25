Kim Jong Un welcomes Lukashenko

HQ

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hosted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Pyongyang with a lavish ceremony, including a cavalry escort and 21-gun salute, underscoring growing ties between two close allies of Vladimir Putin. The visit highlights deepening cooperation between countries that have both backed Russia's war in Ukraine.

Talks between the two leaders are expected to result in a new friendship and cooperation treaty, as both nations seek to strengthen economic and political links despite heavy international sanctions. Belarus has supported Moscow's invasion by allowing its territory to be used as a launchpad, while North Korea has supplied ammunition and troops to assist Russian operations.

Officials acknowledged that current trade between the two countries remains limited, though they pointed to potential growth in sectors such as food and pharmaceuticals. Critics, including Belarusian opposition figures, dismissed the summit as largely symbolic, aimed at showing the two governments are not internationally isolated.

The meeting also comes amid renewed diplomatic activity involving Donald Trump, who has previously engaged both leaders. Lukashenko's visit follows recent talks with a US envoy and comes as Washington has begun easing some sanctions on Belarus in exchange for the release of political prisoners.