Kim Jong Un warns North Korea could "completely destroy" South Korea if threatened

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned that his country could "initiate arbitrary action" and "completely destroy" South Korea if it feels its security is under threat, in some of his most direct remarks against Seoul to date.

Speaking at the ruling Workers' Party's Ninth Congress, Kim ruled out talks with the South, labelled it the "most hostile enemy" and pledged to expand North Korea's nuclear arsenal and intercontinental ballistic missile programme. State media also reported plans to develop AI-powered weapons systems, unmanned drones and capabilities to strike enemy satellites.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung responded by stressing the need for peace, saying longstanding hostility "cannot be eliminated in an instant" and that trust must be built through continuous efforts.

Kim also left the door open to dialogue with the United States, depending on Washington's approach, but tensions on the Korean peninsula remain high as Pyongyang accelerates weapons development...