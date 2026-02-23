Kim Jong Un reappointed as North Korea's party leader with "heavy and urgent historic tasks"

HQ

North Korea's Kim Jong Un has been re-elected as general secretary of the ruling Workers' Party, state media reported on Sunday. The party congress in Pyongyang, held once every five years, brought together around 5,000 members and highlighted the regime's continued focus on nuclear weapons and military strength. KCNA said Kim has "radically improved" the country's nuclear forces, which remain central to its deterrence strategy despite international sanctions.

In his opening speech, Kim pledged to boost North Korea's economy and improve citizens' standard of living, calling these goals "heavy and urgent historic tasks." The congress also saw a major reshuffle of the party presidium, with more than half of the 39 executive members replaced since 2021. Observers are watching whether Kim's daughter, Kim Ju Ae, who has been named his heir, will play a more prominent role in the future.

The announcement drew congratulations from Xi Jinping, who reaffirmed China's commitment to strengthening ties with Pyongyang, while keeping a cautious eye on the country's nuclear program and growing links with Vladimir Putin. The reappointment signals continuity in North Korea's leadership and its strategic priorities on both domestic and international fronts...