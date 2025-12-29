Kim Jong Un oversees cruise missile launches: "Unlimited" development of nuclear combat forces

HQ

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of long-range strategic cruise missiles on Sunday, state media said, describing the drills as a test of the country's nuclear deterrent and counter-attack capability.

South Korea's military confirmed it detected multiple cruise missile launches from the Sunan area near Pyongyang, calling them destabilising for the Korean peninsula.

"Unlimited" development of nuclear combat forces

KCNA said Kim expressed satisfaction with the launches and vowed to continue the "unlimited" development of North Korea's nuclear combat forces, citing growing security threats.

Analysts said the tests likely involved upgraded cruise missiles capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads. South Korean officials warned further launches could follow around New Year's Day.