HQ

Kim Jong Un has ordered the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's nuclear armed forces to maintain permanent readiness for immediate deployment, insisting that an unshakable nuclear deterrent is the only true guarantee of national survival (via Reuters).

Overseeing the test launch of a strategic cruise missile, he framed the exercise as both a warning to adversaries and proof of North Korea's rapidly evolving and increasingly sophisticated nuclear capabilities.

The missile, fired over the sea west of the Korean Peninsula, underscores Pyongyang's continued refinement of its nuclear arsenal, particularly in areas not explicitly banned by United Nations resolutions.

As he tightens ideological control over the military, Kim's latest call to arms reflects an unwavering commitment to nuclear force as the backbone of national defense, even as diplomatic overtures from United States President Donald Trump linger in the background.