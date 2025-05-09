English
Kim Jong Un celebrates Russia's Victory Day, strengthens ties with Moscow

North Korean leader's rare visit to the Russian embassy marks further alignment between the two nations.

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his daughter, made a rare visit to the Russian embassy in Pyongyang to celebrate Russia's Victory Day, a commemoration of the Soviet Union's triumph over Nazi Germany.

During the visit, Kim emphasized the strengthening of relations, underscoring their "invincible alliance." This deepening bond is particularly evident in military collaboration, with North Korean troops deployed to assist Russia in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

