Kim Jong Un arrives in Beijing on armoured train

The latest news on China and North Korea . North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reached Beijing on his signature green train, a slow but heavily fortified mode of travel favored by the country's leaders for decades.

Witnesses reported seeing the train, adorned with national emblems, pull into the city before a motorcade departed the station. Kim is set to join Chinese President Xi Jinping and other international leaders at a military parade commemorating the end of WWII.

The train, offering a secure and private space for discussions, has previously carried Kim on trips to China, Russia, and Vietnam. The carriages are equipped with offices, security quarters, and amenities to accommodate the leader and his entourage.

This journey continues the long-standing tradition of North Korea's ruling family relying on rail travel for high-profile foreign visits. This particular visit will include Xi, who will host Putin and Kim in Beijing. As always, stay tuned for further updates.