Kim Bodina to portray Vesemir in Netflix's The Witcher

A while back, we reported on Mark Hamill having been offered the role as Vesemir in the upcoming season of Netflix's The Witcher series. Now, it's been confirmed that Hamill will not be portraying the old wolf, but we suspect the casting choice to be a stellar one. Danish actor Kim Bodina, who plays the role of Konstantin in the intense assassin drama series Killing Eve alongside Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, is set to play the old witcher Vesemir in the series' second season.

The information comes directly from Netflix on Twitter, with the post stating; "Introducing Vesemir: Kim Bodnia will play the Continent's oldest and most experienced Witcher in Season 2 of #TheWitcher.".

If you're interested in knowing more about the casting for The Witcher season two, you can find the confirmed cast here.