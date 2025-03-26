Killzone composer wants to see a remaster

While developer Guerrilla Games continues to build the Horizon franchise for Sony, it appears that Killzone has been left by the wayside. The shooter series still has plenty of fans who want something, anything from Killzone, and they're not alone.

Composer for Killzone and Horizon Joris de Man told VideoGamer that he is hoping the games will be remastered one day, but doesn't have much belief in a sequel. "I know that there have been petitions for it," he said. "I don't know if it will ever happen. I hope it will because I think it is quite an iconic franchise, but also I think it kind of has to take into account kind of the sensitivities and the shift in, I guess, what people want because it is quite bleak in some ways."

"I don't know if people have moved on from it and want something. I don't know sometimes I get the sense that people want something a bit more casual a bit more quick," he continued.

A lot of PlayStation fans remain hungry for remasters, whether it be for Killzone, or another title like Bloodborne, which always ends up in remaster conversations. Considering Sony has found success in re-releasing titles like The Last of Us, perhaps there is hope yet to see a refreshed Killzone trilogy one day.