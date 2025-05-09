Killing Floor 3 now set for July launch

HQ

We were originally expecting to be playing Killing Floor 3 in March, as Tripwire Interactive planned on launching the game in the third month of the year. But after a bunch of play sessions just ahead of debut that left fans wanting a little more (even if we were reasonably happy), the decision was made to push the game until later in 2025.

In fact, the delay had lacked a firm date all the way up until today, when it was recently affirmed that Killing Floor 3 will launch and now make its arrival on July 24.

Speaking about what has changed in the game, creative director Bryan Wynia stated in a press release the following: "We've dedicated the additional development time to responding to the community's feedback, ensuring the next chapter in the much-loved cult action/horror franchise lives up to our shared vision. The support from our fans has been incredible, and with the new July 24th release date in sight, we're thrilled to bring that vision to players not just at launch, but through the continued support of new features and content that is a hallmark of our studio."

Otherwise, we're told that pre-orders for the different editions of the game have been reinstated, meaning it's full steam ahead until arrival in July.