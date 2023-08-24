Killing Floor 3 makes a blood splattered debut at Gamescom

Geoff Keighley might have tempered expectations for new releases ahead of this year's Opening Night Live, but that didn't mean we didn't get any exciting surprises sprinkled throughout.

One of these surprises was the rather gruesome looking Killing Floor 3, which was teased with a short announcement trailer. No release date was revealed for the game, but it's planned to come to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series some time in future and players can now add it to their wish lists.

You can take a look at its blood splattered reveal trailer below: