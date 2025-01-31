Killing Floor 3 is coming to PC and consoles in March

HQ

Tripwire Interactive has affirmed the exact release date for Killing Floor 3. The action threequel will be debuting on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles as soon as March 25, 2025, and with that date getting very close, the developer/publisher has shared a new trailer for the game and also confirmed the various editions of the game that will be available.

On top of Killing Floor 3 now being available to pre-order, with pre-orderers getting access to the Flatline Tactical Bundle that includes a Flatine weapon skin, a Fear the Reaper trinket, and the Special Action Force player card, there will be two main retail versions and three main digital editions for the game.

The standard will simply offer the game itself and the pre-order bonus if applicable. Then, the second retail edition will be known as the Day 1 Edition and it not only includes the Flatline Tactical Bundle but also the Clamefield Patrol Specialist Skins Pack for further cosmetic options.

As per the digital side of things, on top of the standard version, the other two variants include the Deluxe Edition, which features the Shadow Agent Specialist and Weapon Skin sets, the Launch Nightfall Supply Pass, and 1000 Creds, and then the other one is known as the Elite Nightfall Edition and includes everything above, except also the Year 1 Premium Nightfall Supply Pass Access (which includes four passes throughout the game's first year) and 3000 Creds to spend as well.

In terms of pricing, we're told:



Standard - $39.99/€39.99/£34.99



Day 1 Edition - $39.99/€39.99/£34.99



Deluxe Edition - $59.99 (global pricing TBC)



Elite Nightfall Edition - $79.99 (global pricing TBC)



Otherwise, fans can sign-up for a closed beta that will be taking place between February 20-24, where a bunch of the game is available to test and experience.