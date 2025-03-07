Killing Floor 3 has been delayed to later in 2025

HQ

If you had been eyeing up Killing Floor 3 as one of the game's to watch this March, we have some bad news for you. Developer Tripwire Interactive has made the decision to delay the game and push it out of March to a now undetermined date later in 2025.

As part of this change, a statement from Tripwire has been published that states that the game has "missed the mark" and that the aim "isn't just to make Killing Floor 3 an ambitious step forward for the franchise, but also to maintain the core experience that you've come to know and love."

Tripwire also notes that this added time will be used to address "performance/stability, UI/UX, lighting, and weapon feel." The statement further adds: "While it's too early to say which fixes will be implemented by launch, we can confirm that an update allowing you to independently select your perk class and character is planned for post-release."

To sign off, Tripwire explains: "We look forward to another opportunity to show you a more polished version of Killing Floor 3, and when we're ready to share more details, you will be the first to know. Until then, we thank you for your continued patience and overwhelming support."

The new release date remains unknown, but you can see the full statement from Tripwire Interactive below. Killing Floor 3 was expected to launch on March 25.