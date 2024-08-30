Killing Floor 3 Hands-on Preview: Zombies cranked up to max

HQ

There are plenty of wave-based horde games out there today. Whether it's defined titles like Zombie Army or Orcs Must Die! or even larger projects with game modes to offer a similar experience, be it Call of Duty's Zombies or Gears of War's Horde, there are plenty of ways to knuckle down and fight round-after-round of terrifying monstrosities. However, few are as unapologetically challenging and violent as that of Killing Floor, and in the near future the mad scientists over at Tripwire will be debuting the next instalment into this franchise, a title simply known as Killing Floor 3.

For anyone unaware, Killing Floor 3 is basically Call of Duty's Zombies turned up to eleven. This title is all about forming a team, equipping and purchasing a variety of traps and weapons, and then using said equipment to survive waves of indomitable and horrifying biological nightmares. There are more traditional and typical rank-and-file monsters but also a whole array of technologically-imbued nightmares that will throw any strategy you and your team put into practice well and truly out of the window. And this perhaps also with me getting ahead of myself a tad and assuming the strategy was working in the first place, which judging by Killing Floor's brutal standards and the challenge that this game can impose, most likely fell apart after a minute or two.

You see, Killing Floor 3 wastes no time in affirming the series it belongs to. This isn't Zombies or GoW's Horde where you can hold an area or transfix the enemies into a specific movement to ensure they do exactly what you want because of their predictable actions. We're also not talking World War Z-type monsters that overwhelm you with numbers but then prove to lack a backbone. Killing Floor 3's Zeds are designed to well... kill, and that means they can crawl on walls, will attack you from all angles, and appear in enough numbers that traversing through cramped corridors soon becomes a huge challenge.

The (twisted) folk at Tripwire want you to have fun carving holes in these biological monsters all the same, which is why there are tons of ways to tear them to pieces. There are multiple classes that each bring something slightly different to the equation, but this isn't a rigid system as you can freely swap and acquire items from the various classes without any serious impact. If after a few rounds you're tired of using a shotgun and fancy an SMG instead, you can spend earned credits and switch weapon type without any trouble. And at the same time, you can acquire a version of the gun with different attachments that pave the way to better accuracy, incendiary rounds, piercing rounds, slower-but-harder hitting bullets, a larger magazine, a different sight. You name it and you can probably get a gun with that attachment randomly built onto it.

When you match this up with traps that are designed to slow down or savagely chop Zeds to pieces, be it electric traps to shock them or explosive mines, and ways to interact with the environment to further use that to your advantage (such as activating fans or deactivated turrets), all the pieces are in place in Killing Floor 3 to ensure you have an absolute blast slaying out Zeds.

But what good would all this be if Killing Floor 3 felt tough and unfulfilling to play? After the brief taste I had at Gamescom, I can say with utmost confidence that the team at Tripwire has done wonders developing a control suite that feels responsive and fluid. You can hop and mantle obstacles, slide, melee to push back threats, and all on top of running and gunning and utilising a system that wants you to stay on the move and generally penalises you when you spend too much time aiming down sights. That's not to say this isn't important though. The Zeds have a very authentic anatomical structure and that means the quickest way to dispatch an enemy is to target its weak points, which are generally speaking hard to hit. It's not until you're attempting to aim right between a Zeds' eyes that you realise how challenging that can become when a hundred Zeds are bearing down on you...

While it was only a small example of what Killing Floor 3 will be bringing to the table that I got to test, it did make me excited. The loop and core gameplay seemed to have a level of refinement that effortlessly entertained and made gunning down Zeds, without much of a break, thrilling and demanding at the same time. Tripwire still hasn't attached a firm date on when Killing Floor 3 will launch but whenever that time does come you can be assured of a violent, gory, and intense action experience regardless of whether you play alone or with a team.