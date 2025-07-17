Killing Floor 3 brings the blood in this final trailer

HQ

On July 24th, it's go time - just under a week to go - as Tripwire unleashes the third chapter in the blood-drenched Killing Floor saga. And to celebrate the upcoming release, they've dropped a new trailer packed with brutal, adrenaline-fueled action teeming with walking nightmares.

Killing Floor 3 takes place in the year 2091, seventy years after the events of the second game (for those who still care about the narrative, anyway). As one of up to six Nightfall specialists, your job is to clean up the Zed-infested mess. Players can expect a whole arsenal of new weapons, characters, and maps - along with a progression system for unlocking skills, weapon mods, and plenty more.

Visually, the game steps things up to Unreal Engine 5 levels of fidelity, complete with grotesque body-horror aesthetics that borrow liberally from pop culture - especially the creations of Clive Barker. At launch, players can dive into seven maps, face off against three bosses, choose from three difficulty levels, and level up each specialist across 30 tiers. Hopefully enough content to keep you busy for a while.

So... will you be diving into Killing Floor 3?