A horror-theme, darkness, explosions, panic, and strong cooperation. These elements are all typical for the Killing Floor series and are present in the brand new Killing Floor 3 too, but the big question is if this brand-new game ultimately offers enough fresh content? It's been a while since we spent a lot of time with its predecessor, and based on that, this experience does feel fresh and new.

As you would expect, the idea of Killing Floor 3 is to survive, either alone or with a team of up to six players. This happens wave-by-wave, with Zeds attacking en masse, but sometimes also supported by larger monsters. Tripwire has succeeded in this regard, as there are several different threats that bring to mind the special enemies from the Doom and Left For Dead series, among others.

According to Tripwire, seven different maps will be available at launch, which, based on first impressions, seem quite extensive, especially in terms of elevation differences. A familiar system from the previous instalment accumulates the player's cash reserves through damage inflicted on Zeds, which can be used to upgrade weapons, among other things. Each map is also dotted with tactical equipment points, which at their best can be lifesavers, as they contain sentry guns, ziplines, and armour packs, among other things, however, these require special tools to open, which can also be purchased with the gathered currency.

On paper, the idea is strong, but compared to Killing Floor 2, its predecessor felt much more polished even in the beta phase, when the fast pace, cramped spaces, and creature sounds created a constant sense of unease. Killing Floor 3 is a little darker in nature, but at the same time more serene, with satisfaction mostly coming from mulching the heads and body parts of Zeds. Close encounters are certainly spectacular when a monster manages to surprise you from a blind spot, resulting in a delicious death animation, but moments like these that increase the fear factor are needed more often. Additionally, the game looks great, but the animation of the monsters could use more expressiveness to make them truly terrifying.

At its best, the adrenaline rush can be exhilarating when a badly battered team survives a tidal wave of Zeds to reach the next stage and replenish their equipment at the store, but the aftertaste doesn't linger for long and the mood returns to normal too quickly. However, the weapon sounds are satisfying, especially when operating larger tools, which creates a sense of thrill, at least momentarily. As a familiar bonus from its predecessor, a critical hit sometimes activates a slow-motion mode, which will satisfy players who are skilled at accurate shooting. The occasional use of the environment also comes across as a good feature, as the mass destruction of attacking creatures will easily make you grin from ear-to-ear.

However, it should be remembered that the second game launched a long while ago and has undergone many changes since that day, with Tripwire listening to player feedback at a commendable level to improve its work. Based on this, Killing Floor 3 has the potential to develop into a better game than it currently appears to be. On a personal level, I find first-person shooters to be the most enjoyable type of game, and despite its shortcomings, Killing Floor 3 kept making me want to return to the battlefield again and again.

If you enjoy basic horror-styled shooters, I wouldn't say this is a bad purchase at all, even though in its current form it doesn't evoke the same positive impression as its predecessor. Personally, I'm enjoying my time with the game still, despite its flaws.