Killing children is a bug, inZOI developer reveals

If there's one thing a game rarely allows you to do, it's commit violence against children. Despite how much you might want to send Braith of a cliff with your shout in Skyrim, she'll brush it off and keep telling you how she's not afraid of you.

Recently released Sims-like inZOI stepped over that boundary with both feet, it seemed, as players discovered they could hit children with a car. The child goes absolutely flying, and is considered dead by the game. Heavy stuff, really.

However, as a representative told Insider Gaming, this is a bug in inZOI, one the developers at Krafton are working hard to fix. "This issue was caused by an unintended bug that has been resolved in the latest patch," reads the statement. "These depictions are highly inappropriate and do not reflect the intent and values of inZOI. We understand the seriousness of this matter and age-appropriate content and we are strengthening our internal review processes to prevent similar incidents in the future."

The bug has reportedly since been resolved, but we recommend you don't go driving your car into children - in the game or real life - just to be on the safe side.

