Killers of the Flower Moon will now get a worldwide, IMAX release

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon is one of the most anticipated films for the rest of the year for a lot of moviegoers. However, for a while it seemed like only a chosen few would get the chance to see it, as originally the plan was to show it in select theatres.

Now, things have changed, and according to GamesRadar, the movie will have a worldwide theatrical release, and it'll be available to see in IMAX as well. Considering Dune: Part 2 is off the cards for this year, Killers of the Flower Moon is looking to give moviegoers another kind of cinematic experience.

The cast looks to be star-studded, including Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, and more. At Scorsese's second-longest runtime as well, there's going to be plenty for us to enjoy when it releases in October.