Killers of the Flower Moon to premiere this October

The upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon, which is being directed by Martin Scorsese and is headlined by Leonardo DiCaprio, is one of Apple TV+'s first major efforts of releasing a film in theatres before debuting it on the streaming service.

But as for when the film will actually arrive, this has been simply 2023 for a long time, until now. Because Variety reports that Killers of the Flower Moon is now set for an October premiere, specifically on October 20, 2023.

The film is set in 1920s Oklahoma, and will revolve around the targeting and murdering of the Osage tribe by the FBI, with the tribe known for their oil wealth, and is based on the novel of the same name by David Grann. Alongside DiCaprio, the movie will also feature appearances from Robert De Niro, Brendan Fraser, Jesse Plemons, and Lily Gladstone.

It has been noted that the film will actually start screening from October 6 in limited theatres before its wider release on the 20th.