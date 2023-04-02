Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon to premiere this October

Martin Scorsese's next directorial effort starring Leonardo DiCaprio has a debut date.

The upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon, which is being directed by Martin Scorsese and is headlined by Leonardo DiCaprio, is one of Apple TV+'s first major efforts of releasing a film in theatres before debuting it on the streaming service.

But as for when the film will actually arrive, this has been simply 2023 for a long time, until now. Because Variety reports that Killers of the Flower Moon is now set for an October premiere, specifically on October 20, 2023.

The film is set in 1920s Oklahoma, and will revolve around the targeting and murdering of the Osage tribe by the FBI, with the tribe known for their oil wealth, and is based on the novel of the same name by David Grann. Alongside DiCaprio, the movie will also feature appearances from Robert De Niro, Brendan Fraser, Jesse Plemons, and Lily Gladstone.

It has been noted that the film will actually start screening from October 6 in limited theatres before its wider release on the 20th.

