Killers of the Flower Moon to arrive on Apple TV+ next week

Killers of the Flower Moon, the latest blockbuster from Martin Scorsese and starring some of the director's favourite actors, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro, made its debut in cinemas in October 2023. But, with the film being co-distributed by Apple, it was always clear that it would eventually be debuting on Apple TV+ too. Now we know when.

Because Apple has revealed that the mega film, which has a runtime well over three hours, will be coming to the streamer next week, on January 12, 2024.

This announcement could also serve as an idea as to when Napoleon will be making its arrival on the streamer too, as that film premiered in cinemas around a month later, meaning we could be looking at a February arrival on Apple TV+.

Either way, if you haven't already, be sure to read our review of Killers of the Flower Moon here, to see whether it should be on your watchlist next week.