Killers of the Flower Moon shows off plenty of action in new trailer

Martin Scorsese's next movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, has just released its second trailer, giving us a more intricate look at the plot of the film.

It all starts with the Osage, a tribe of Native Americans that hold a plot of land with oil. This has made them and their lands rich, but Americans being as they are, they can't help but want to take that away from the Osage.

Leonardo DiCaprio's character stands on the line between the Osage and the rest of America, choosing to side with the former and it appears he's going to go to some intense lengths to keep them safe. Check out the trailer below to see it in all its glory:

Killers of the Flower Moon reaches theatres on the 6th of October.