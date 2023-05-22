Killers of the Flower Moon is already looking like another Scorsese classic

HQ

Even if we didn't go to the Cannes Film Festival, as some movies have premiered early at the event we still get some impressions of those films from the critics that did get a chance to check them out.

One film that was shown off early at Cannes was Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. After a nine-minute standing ovation, it's safe to say the audience liked the acclaimed director's latest work. And, by looking at the Rotten Tomatoes scores, we can see critics did too.

Currently Killers of the Flower Moon is sitting at a 97% on the review aggregator site. This marks a stark contrast from the other major film shown at Cannes, which was Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Indy's latest outing won another standing ovation, but couldn't win over the critics as it now sits at a rotten 50%.

Killers of the Flower Moon releases this October in theatres. Will you be watching?