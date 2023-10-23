Killers of the Flower Moon earns Martin Scorsese's second-biggest box office opening

HQ

Killers of the Flower Moon has earned the second-biggest box office opening for acclaimed director Martin Scorsese, earning $23 million at the US domestic box office and $21 million internationally, totalling to $44 million.

Even with this impressive debut for a 3-and-a-half hour epic, the movie still wasn't the best performing release of the weekend, and once again Taylor Swift has reigned supreme with her Eras Tour movie.

At least, that's the case in the US domestic box office, where the pop star's film earned a whopping $31 million. It's a significant drop from its opening, but still a lot of money for what is essentially a film about a concert.

