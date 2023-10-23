Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon earns Martin Scorsese's second-biggest box office opening

But it's still not strong enough to the Swifties.

Killers of the Flower Moon has earned the second-biggest box office opening for acclaimed director Martin Scorsese, earning $23 million at the US domestic box office and $21 million internationally, totalling to $44 million.

Even with this impressive debut for a 3-and-a-half hour epic, the movie still wasn't the best performing release of the weekend, and once again Taylor Swift has reigned supreme with her Eras Tour movie.

At least, that's the case in the US domestic box office, where the pop star's film earned a whopping $31 million. It's a significant drop from its opening, but still a lot of money for what is essentially a film about a concert.

Have you seen Killers of the Flower Moon? If you're thinking about it, check out our review here.

