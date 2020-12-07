Oscar Isaac MGSIGI 3 releaseCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5Phil SpencerPS5 Pro patent
English
Killer Queen Black

Killer Queen Black is coming to Xbox Game Pass on January 5, 2021

Subscribers can look forward to some arcade-style eight player fun.

It has been revealed that Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to check out Killer Queen Black for not a single expense when it lands on Xbox One on January 5, 2021. The eight player arcade game first launched on Nintendo Switch and PC in October last year, but it has now made its way over to Microsoft's platform. This version doesn't appear to differ from the release on previous platforms, but it does support cross-platform play to allow for a broader player pool.

We don't yet know what other titles will be joining Killer Queen Black in January, but we are sure that this news will be revealed soon as Christmas is fast approaching.

Killer Queen Black

