Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game lets you turn your enemies into cotton candy and turn yourself into pizza

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game may be stepping into waters dominated by the likes of Dead by Daylight, but when we spoke with CCO Luis Daniel Zambrano, we found that the game certainly has enough going for it to stand out from the crowd.

"It's a very light-hearted horror multiplayer game," said Zambrano. "I mean, there's blood, you know, and there are bones but still clowns can become pizza boxes and hunt their victims or they can pull out balloon dogs to track other humans and they do a lot of wacky silly things, right? Also, an important difference with other asymmetrical multiplayer games is that the killer can get hurt and actually the survivors can kill the clowns which is going to make everything more hectic and fun for everybody."

After playing it ourselves, we can say it's a lot of fun, especially in the abilities you get as a clown. But it's not just about clowning around, and the humans have ways to fight back.

"What humans do is just search the grounds for weapons like a bat or a skillet, you know, and they use it to beat on clowns, right? But if you have a knife, for example, you can escape from cotton candy cocoons or maybe you can pop a clown nose and that's how they die."

Check out our full interview below. Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game releases on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S in the first half of 2024.