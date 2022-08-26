Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game announced

From the developers of Friday the 13th: The Game comes the next blast from the past in horror and it's an unexpected one. We're talking about the cult classic Killer Klowns From Outer Space and the setup is familiar. It'll be asymmetrical multiplayer, 3v7, with one team playing as evil space clowns and the other made up of humans. There will also be a randomly generated map and different classes on both sides. In other words, this is a live service title, with a large part of the game becoming available after release.

The game is being made in collaboration with the film's original creators, Chiodo Brothers, who serve as executive producers. The film's composer, John Massari, has also helped breathe new life into this 80s classic. Here's what the brothers had to say in an interview at Gamescom:

"When we first heard that someone wanted to make a Killer Klowns From Outer Space game, we all had the same initial reaction: finally! But nothing could have prepared us for the experience that the Good Shepherd Entertainment and Teravision teams were creating. We are thrilled by the sheer passion these folks share for the world of Killer Klowns and the care they have invested in bringing it to life in surprising new ways. We know our fans will be excited to be able to step into the oversized shoes of the Klowns for the first time... Because we are."

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game will be released sometime in 2023 and it's coming to the following platforms: PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X.