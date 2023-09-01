Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game - A Honking Lot of Fun

HQ

Asymmetrical horror is an interesting subgenre in gaming. Dominated by Dead by Daylight, it can be rather hard to break into the scene when one game feels like it already has such a grip on the audience for it. You really have to stand out, but if there's one horror IP that does just that, it's Killer Klowns from Outer Space.

I've not seen the original movie from the 80s, but I have been consistently aware of the wacky cult classic that it is. If you're not clued in, essentially evil clowns have come down from outer space (as the name would suggest) and they want to turn humans into cotton candy so they can feast on them and eventually create the Clownpocalypse. In the video game, you can either play as a clown, or a human in a 10-person lobby that has three of our squeaky-nosed freaks pitted against seven average Joes.

The clowns are of course the main attraction here, but before we get into all the things they can do, playing as a human does seem refreshing in Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game. First, you can fight back against a Killer Klown, using weapons you find along the ground to stun the aliens pursuing you. If you manage to hit their weak points (their squeaky noses), you can even take a clown out of the game. In our short time with it, we didn't get to see whether Killer Klowns respawn or whether you can win a war of attrition against them, but it's nice to see that you won't be completely helpless.

This is an ad:

Even when you die, it's not the end for human players, something that I found to be a nice break from say Dead by Daylight where once you've been killed there's not much to do besides scroll on your phone or watch someone else on your team. As a human in Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, you'll be able to complete minigames to help out your team, with the chance of getting a resurrection card which will bring you back in. These minigames feel like they're designed to create those moments you'll remember for a long time, those clutch plays where you just manage to get a resurrection at the perfect time to save your team.

As mentioned earlier, though, the Killer Klowns are the real stars of the show here. Playing as one of a few clowns, you'll get special affinities and abilities as the game progresses. Some of these are extremely strong, like being able to leap into the sky and land on unsuspecting prey, as well as turning into an incredibly fast pizza box that can disguise itself on the map and then deliver a powerful attack against your human foes. In terms of basic gear, you're equipped with a laser gun and boxing gloves. Your laser gun covers humans in cotton candy, while your gloves will just straight-up murder them, leading to a hilarious and ridiculous Klowntality animation.

The Killer Klowns clearly have the advantage, but they're not infallible, as mentioned, which brings somewhat of a balance even in this asymmetrical style of play. As a clown, you're not just out to kill either, as once you've turned your prey into a sizeable portion of cotton candy, you can then hook them up to a machine which will turn them into a Lackey, an AI minion that can stun the remaining humans and make them easier to kill. Also, by turning the humans into Lackeys, you further the progression of the Klownpocalypse, your ultimate goal, which can bring an immediate end to a match if achieved.

This is an ad:

Something I did wonder about in Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game was why the Killer Klowns wouldn't just use their boxing gloves. Of course, you've got another objective to complete, but you can wipe a human from the game with the Klowntalities, whereas by putting them in cotton candy you risk them escaping, either by themselves or with a friend. There wasn't really a good answer for why you wouldn't just rush to kill your foes apart from it might ruin the fun.

But, as it stands right now, Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game looks to bring a breath of fresh air to asymmetrical horror. It does stand out with a lot of its mechanics and its wacky style, which leans less into terrifying the player and more into giving them a good time. I wonder whether the fun can last for hours on end or whether it's a party that dies down quickly, but the answer to that query will have to come in 2024, when the game fully releases.